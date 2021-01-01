Swim 2, GPS Swimming Smartwatch for Pool and Open Water, Underwater Heart Rate, Records Distance, Pace, Stroke Count and Type, White

GPS swimming smartwatch for the pool and open water Monitors underwater estimated wrist-based heart rate during swim activities Pool swim mode: records distance, pace, stroke count, stroke type and SWOLF (gauges swimming efficiency) Open-water swim mode: uses built-in GPS for swims in lakes, oceans or rivers; records distance, pace, stroke count, SWOLF, stroke rate and stroke distance Offers advanced features for staying on pace, logging drills and more Includes free online analysis, custom workout creation, storage and sharing on Connect online community Connected features (paired with a compatible smartphone) include smart notifications and automatic uploads to our Connect online community Battery life: up to 7 days in smartwatch mode, 13 hours in GPS and optical heart rate (ohr) mode and 72 hours in pool and ohr mode