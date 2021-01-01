From bogs
Bogs Sweetpea Boot Wide
Modern and trendy with a side of swag, the BogsÂ® Sweetpea Boot Wide has a rubber sole that wicks water away and a cushioned insole to provide comfort for all day wear. Elastic sides make it easy to slip on and off. Cushioned footbed provides rebound when you walk. Footbeds designed to wick moisture out of the boot. Synthetic upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic and leather outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 1 lb Circumference: 12 in Shaft: 4 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.