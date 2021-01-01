From free people
Free People Sweetheart Sweater in Ivory. - size S (also in XS)
Advertisement
Free People Sweetheart Sweater in Ivory. - size S (also in XS) Free People Sweetheart Sweater in Ivory. - size S (also in XS) 100% cotton. Hand wash cold. Funnel neck. Rib trim. Midweight knit fabric. Imported. FREE-WK868. OB1087895. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.