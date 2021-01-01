Lucky Premium Treats Sweet Potato Straws Dehydrated Dog Treats, 8-oz jar

From lucky premium treats
Treat your pup to a jerky treat like no other. Lucky Premium sweet potato jerky straws are the pawfect, single-ingredient reward for pups everywhere! These sweet potato jerky strips are formed into long, bendable straws—and they can be easily torn into bite-sized pieces, either for training or smaller dogs. These tasty straws are dehydrated for hours to create a delectable flavor, chewy texture and the natural orange color of sweet potatoes. Dogs love their unique shape and their delicious taste, while pet parents love that they're made from real sweet potato and naturally loaded with vitamins A, B-6, C and E. With no preservatives, hormones, additives or fillers, these 100% natural straws are the grain-free, chewy treats both you and your dog have been waiting for!