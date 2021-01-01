Sweet Pea, Incense Peach Shades, 40 Seeds, Cream/Pink, Burpee
Delicate shades of highly fragrant, large wavy blooms in pastel pink to blush creamy-white. Long, strong stems are ideal for cutting. Soft pastel flowers are blushed cream, with the standard and wing petals brushed and banded deep pink. Adds soft colors to contrast more vivid hues of sweet peas and other climbers. Accents for trellises, fences and other living walls. Shield from direct hot sun. Sweet Pea, Incense Peach Shades, 40 Seeds, Cream/Pink, Burpee