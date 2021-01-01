From lenox
Sweet Inspirations Tuscany 6 oz. Martini Glass
Advertisement
Inspired by the beauty of Tuscany, the classic lines of the Sweet Inspirations Tuscany 6 oz. Martini Glass captures the atmosphere of Italy's countryside. The simple, understated base of these glasses is designed to present the perfect martini. The elegant shape of these graceful glasses will be the center of attention at every cocktail party and a great match for your favorite dinnerware. And with this set, you get six glasses for the price of 4! A great gift for newlyweds!