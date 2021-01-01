Violet Voss Sweet Violet Fun Sized Eyeshadow Palette Sweet Violet

A beautiful assortment of fun-size eyeshadow palettes with serious pigment. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. What Else You Need to Know: These carefully created colors create day-to-night looks with one palette or can all be used for a fun variety of looks and finishes. They provide so much color and fun in the palm of your hands. Each fun-size palette complements the others with a variety of 10 richly pigmented mattes, creamy foils, metallic magic, and satin sheens. These compact palettes are the perfect size to pop into your travel bag or handbag.