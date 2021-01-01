From swiffer
Swiffer Sweeper XL Dry and Wet Mop Starter Kit, White/Yellow
Swiffer Max Sweeper is designed for use with Swiffer Max Disposable Cloths (sold separately) to trap dust, dirt and hair. Instead of just moving dust and dirt around, eliminate it. Dust is removed, not sent airborne so you will save time because dusting won't be needed so often. Wipe a hard surface with the soft, dry cloths, and patented 3-D fiber web creates an electrostatic charge that attracts dust, dirt, common allergens and hair to the cloth. Cloths can be used on virtually any surface with no need for spray polishes. Cloths are safe for wood, ceramic, vinyl, tile, electronics, and other hard surfaces, and leave no residue. Use Swiffer Max Sweeper to cover large areas quickly. Color: White/Yellow.