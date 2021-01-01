Swart 1 - Light 9" Simple Square LED Flush Mount
Description
Features:Flush mountEco friendlyFinish: BlackProduct Type: Flush mountNumber of Lights: 1Fixture Design: SimpleFixture Shape: Square/RectangleLight Direction: DownFinish: BlackStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassFabric Type: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 15Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AWhat is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothGlass Type: Power Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernIP Rating: Spefications:Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 4.51Body Height - Top to Bottom: 5.75Body Width - Side to Side: 9Body Depth - Front to Back: 9Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Additional Parts Required: NoInstallation Required: YesWarranty: