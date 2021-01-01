From huppe
Swan Desk Configuration 2 by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones (4001V-4001TQS-4002QS-4002QS-519-352)
Make the most of a workspace or home office with the Swan Desk Configuration 2 by Huppe. As a Joel Dupras design, this desk showcases a modern, European-inspired modular design rife with clean lines and an overall minimalist aesthetic. This piece features four components - a wood desk, a glass desktop, and two cabinets - each with three drawers that together help create a cohesive office unit. Made from American black walnut with lacquered glass, this configuration is finished on all sides, providing a clean, handcrafted look no matter where or how it is positioned. Self-closing drawers provide a final touch, allowing for whisper-quiet movement, whether pulled or pushed. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Chocolate Walnut