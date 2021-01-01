From huppe
Swan Desk Configuration 1 by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones (4001V-4001QS-4007QS-4026QS-519-321)
The Swan Desk Configuration 1 from Huppe is a stylish and transitional piece that works well in many different workspaces or offices. Designed by Joel Dupras, the entire structure is constructed from American black walnut, save for the glass top, and is finished on all sides. It is equipped with three drawers â€“ two smaller ones and a single large one that closes softly and slowly â€“ as well as an assortment of shelves to keep files and office supplies close at hand. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: L-Shaped. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Chocolate Walnut