Swan 26-Inch Night Table by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones (4044QSV-549-V-367)

Advertisement
The Swan 26-Inch Night Table by Huppe is a visually striking addition for the modern bedroom. This bedside table is crafted with beautiful wood, but an optional lacquered glass top may be added for added unique distinction. Combining function with beauty, the drawers of this 26-inch bedside table are equipped with self-closing slides so that the drawers close slowly and quietly, and the smartly concealed pulls blending beautifully with the construction of this piece. The birch interior of the drawers is treated to match the exterior and protect even the most delicate articles of clothing. Swan 26-Inch Night Table is crafted from American walnut and is finished on all sides, so it may be placed away from the wall and viewed from any angle. Available in your choice of wood finish and optional glass lacquer color. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Espresso Walnut