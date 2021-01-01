Swallowing Disorders Awareness USA American Flag B Swallowing Disorders Awareness USA American Flag Brain Disea Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Great design related to Swallowing Disorders Awareness support, Swallowing Disorders Awareness Brain Disease, Swallowing Disorders Awareness Cousin, Swallowing Disorders Awareness Sister, Swallowing Disorders Awareness Mother, Brain Disease awareness, U For a Swallowing Disorders Awareness wife, Swallowing Disorders Awareness husband, Swallowing Disorders Awareness cousin, Swallowing Disorders Awareness niece, Swallowing Disorders Awareness nephew, Swallowing Disorders Awareness boy, or Swallowing Disorde 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only