The SW 1 SNEAKER is our most innovative sneaker yet. This high-fashion high-function slip-on stands out with a complementary two-tone design and is crafted from the same luxurious suede leather and knit materials as our world-famous boots and sandals. Constructed for maximum functionality it features bungee laces and an extra-padded sole. A metallic SW Star hardware on the tongue further defines the look. By combining our luxury approach to design with the technical details of a classic runner this streamlined silhouette delivers our signature style and comfort in a bold fresh and fun new way. This style is available exclusively on stuartweitzman.com now and will launch in Stuart Weitzman boutiques in September. Stuart Weitzman Sw 1 Sneakers, Cream & Poudre Blush Pink Suede & Leather, Size: 8.5 Medium