23" Suze Cat Tree
Description
Features:By the high quality particle board and close skin soft cover, keep your cat warm and comfortable, natural sisal scratching the surface.Solid structure, good balance design, solid foundationDangling toys excite your catSimple and rapid assembly in just a few steps.Product Type: Cat Tree or CondoColor (Color: Beige): BeigeColor (Color: Gray): GrayFrame Material: Manufactured woodWood Species: Wood Construction Type: OtherPrimary Cover Material: CarpetTip Resistant: YesNon-Skid: YesNumber of Tiers: 3Mounted: YesWall Mounted: NoFreestanding: YesHanging: NoFur Grooming Aid Included: NoMultiple Cats: YesNumber of Cats: Toys Included: YesCatnip Included: NoCondo Included: YesCushion Insert Included: Removable Cushion Insert Cover: Number of Condos: 1Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePerch Included: NoNumber of Perches: Window Mounted: NoLicensed Product: NoSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 22.8Overall Width - Side to Side: 20.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 13Overall Product Weight: 10.8Weight Capacity: 100Maximum Weight Capacity Per Platform: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEligible for Hardware Packs: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Color: Beige