Solo Rugs Suzani One of a Kind Contemporary Red 9 ft. x 15 ft. 2 in. Floral Area Rug

The meticulous art of hand-embroidered textiles from Uzbekistan tribes inspired the Suzani Collection of rugs. Bold motifs, particularly pomegranates, the sun, and the moon, are frequent elements, their simple yet compelling designs made even more spectacular in wool and silk. Once traditional pieces of a dowry, these rugs will easily become part of families for years to come. One-of-a-kind rugs take at a minimum months to complete by hand using techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation of draftsmen, weavers, and dyers. With that level of workmanship this rug is made to last. Color: Burgundy.