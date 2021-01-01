Suydam Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage

This coffee table is practical and easy to maintain the furniture to make your living room more comfortable. This 42" rectangle top lift wood coffee table combines storage, workspace, and modern style to make practical living attainable. The top table lifts up to use as a desk and reveals a large interior storage compartment to store items at hand reach. For extra organization, the bottom shelf provides enough room to keep books, remotes, blankets, and trinkets. Practical furniture does exist. Metal tube with a black powder finish, lift-hardware with bumper plus hidden pull out storage compartments underneath the top to keep your remotes close at hand.