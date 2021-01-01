CANIDAE Sustain Premium Plant-Based Protein Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag

Eco-conscious pet parents and their pups will CANIDAE Sustain Environmentally-Friendly Plant-Based Adult Dry Dog Food. This premium dry dog food is made with responsibly-sourced ingredients like highly-digestible brewer’s yeast, an excellent source of protein. Your good boy will love this food that’s as good for his belly as it is the planet, featuring a blend of amino acids, vitamins and minerals to support healthy joints, skin, and coat. As an added eco-bonus, the packaging is made with 40% post-consumer recycled materials!