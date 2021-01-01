Suspension Rod for Track by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (R36-BK)

The Suspension Rod for Track by WAC Lighting gives lighting fixtures an added length that allows for further customization. The 72-inch rod ships as two 36-inch rods with a threaded coupler used to join in the field. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Black. Finish: Black