Suspenders Mini Single LED Wall Sconce by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Cream (S1L01K-MFXXXX12-RP03)
The Suspenders Mini Single LED Wall Sconce from SONNEMAN Lighting is part of a delicately scaled, modular system of interconnected elements and suspended LED components. Dramatically powerful in its message of utility and simplicity, Suspenders can be configured as individual lighting sculptures or as a tiered web of infinite scope and variety. Using today's leading-edge technology, Robert Sonneman reimagined and greatly expanded his original Suspenders concept from the late 1980s with a lighter scale, increased capability, and wider range of intricately designed luminaires. The result is a truly unique lighting system with endless potential, perfect for adding architectural depth to modern home, retail and hospitality spaces. The Suspenders Mini Single LED Wall Sconce is composed of a single luminaire that hangs on a 12 luminaire hanger from a wall-mounted mini-box power feed. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: Cream. Finish: Satin Black