Suspenders 48 Inch 2 Tier Linear 6 Light LED Suspension System by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (S1B48K-JR181218-CL02)
The Suspenders 48 Inch 2 Tier Linear 6 Light LED Suspension System is a delicately scaled, modular system of interconnected elements and suspended LED components. Dramatically powerful in its message of utility and simplicity, Suspenders can be configured as individual lighting sculptures or as a tiered web of infinite scope and variety. Using today's leading-edge technology, Robert Sonneman reimagined and greatly expanded his original Suspenders concept from the late 1980s with a lighter scale, increased capability, and wider range of intricately designed luminaires. The result is a truly unique lighting system with endless potential, perfect for adding architectural depth to modern home, retail and hospitality spaces.The Suspenders 48 Inch 2 Tier Linear 6 Light LED Suspension System is composed of a 24 power bar, connected to a ceiling-mounted power feed with outlet box mounted transformer by two 18 field cuttable rod power feed hangers. Supports a 48 power bar from two 12 power bar hangers. Six evenly spaced luminaires hang from 12 luminaire hangers on the lower power bar. Custom configurations available on request, please call (866) 428-9289 to place order. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: Black. Finish: Satin Black