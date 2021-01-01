From sonneman lighting
Suspenders 24 Inch 1 Tier Tri Bar 6 Light LED Suspension System by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (S1C24K-JR18XX62-RP03)
The Suspenders® 24 Inch 1 Tier Tri Bar 6 Light LED Suspension System is a delicately scaled, modular system of interconnected elements and suspended LED components. Dramatically powerful in its message of utility and simplicity, Suspenders® can be configured as individual lighting sculptures or as a tiered web of infinite scope and variety. Using today's leading-edge technology, Robert Sonneman reimagined and greatly expanded his original Suspenders concept from the late 1980s with a lighter scale, increased capability, and wider range of intricately designed luminaires. The result is a truly unique lighting system with endless potential, perfect for adding architectural depth to modern home, retail and hospitality spaces.The Suspenders® 24 Inch 1 Tier Tri Bar 6 Light LED Suspension System is composed of a 24" diameter tri-bar that hangs from a ceiling-mounted power feed with outlet box mounted transformer by three 18" field cuttable rod power feed hangers. Six luminaires hang, two on each spoke, from 12" and 6" luminaire hangers. Custom configurations available on request, please call (866) 428-9289 to place order. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: Black. Finish: Satin Black