SONNEMAN Lighting Suspenders 24/32/40-Inch 3-Bar Offset Ring LED Lighting System - Color: Black

With a wide range of options for a customized style in your home, the Suspenders® 24/32/40 3-Bar Offset Ring LED Lighting System is brilliant example of contemporary high-design. The suspenders on this unit are attached to the circular frame, creating a scenescape of floating sprites. Choose your custom shade and finish for a personalized look that melds effortlessly with existing interior style. For a truly superb bravura, arrange with different sized units for a tapered cascade of falling light. !!! Color: Black. Finish: Satin Black