Survived Pancreatic Cancer Still Sexy Unicorn Purple Ribbon Premium T-Shirt

Survived Pancreatic Cancer Still Sexy unicorn purple ribbon. Great gift for neuroendocrine tumors support groups that educate about cells in the pancreas that begin to multiply & form a mass. Wear on pancreatic cancer awareness month in November Christmas Featuring purple unicorn & awareness ribbon for mom daughter wife sister unicorn, magic animal magical lover who is patient, supporter, fighter survivor warrior that are experiencing symptoms to wear for pancreatic cancer day in November 19th, Birthday. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.