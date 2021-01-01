Home Decorators Collection Survey 1-Light Brushed Nickel Mini Pendant

Achieve a coastal style for your interior design with this one-light mini pendant. The arched supporting frame features finely-crafted details for an enhanced sense of architectural styling. Pairing exceptionally well with farmhouse-style kitchens, a white linen fabric shade and brushed nickel finish highlight this pendant light. Display as single light or grouping of two or more for a customized lighting design in your home. Measuring 10 in. dia. x 14 in. H, this pendant lighting option accepts one 60-watt medium-base bulb, which is not included.