From native american indian art bird lovers
Surrey BC Red-Tailed Hawk Native Bird of Prey Art Tote Bag
Advertisement
Beautiful red tailed hawk raptor northwest coast style Native American Indian art for outdoors enthusiasts. For proud Canadian residents Traditional tribal style wildlife artwork & nature symbolism, the powerful hawk totem. Great for downeaters birders, bird watchers, bird watching & redtail hawk bird lovers in Surrey, British Columbia Canada 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.