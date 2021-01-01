Step into the water sporting the aquatic Speedo Surfwalker Rush Slip-On Water Shoes. Hydrophobic, quick-drying mesh upper with the quick-adjust bungee lace system for a secure and comfortable fit. Pull tab in front allows easy on and off. S-TRAC outsole is designed to disperse water and provide improved performance. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.