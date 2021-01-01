From the surfer girl designs
Surfer Designs Happiness comes in waves Premium T-Shirt
Looking for the perfect wave in your life? This item is for you. Original illustration with a girl on her surfboard waiting for the perfect wave. Great for a surfer girlfriend, surfer boyfriend, bodyboarder, for everyone that like to be by the ocean and catch the perfect wave. For someone that enjoys the sun and the beach. This is a great design for the surfer in your life. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.