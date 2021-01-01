From maui and sons
Maui and Sons Surfer Collection Luggage Tags - Pair (Hawaiian Black)
The Surfer Luggage Tags Easily identify your luggage with these fresh surfer style tags - Great for carrying on luggage, executive briefcases, golf bags, flight cases, music cases, baby car seats, strollers, ski gear, camera equipment bags, sports bags, medical equipment and other items that require an identification label. Environmentally Friendly Packaging Made from recycled paper and printed with environmentally friendly ink. Maui and Sons In 1980, three young surfers from Southern California were trying to decide what to do with the rest of their lives. They decided to start a cookie company named Maui's Chocolate Chip Cookies, but their little business venture didn't last long. When they burnt their first batch of cookies, they turned their attention to designing fashions for surfing and active sports. Maui and Sons became an instant hit! And the cookie? It became an inspiration for the Maui and Sons logo. Inside, you will see elements representing the earth, sea, sky, and fire. It's a celebration of the power of nature and a tribute to the amazing creativity in everything from Maui and Sons.