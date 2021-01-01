Surf Paradise Tropical Vibes Tropical Graphic Women Tote Bag

You'll instantly feel a warm tropical breeze and sand between your toes in the soft surfer beach graphic design. This design says 'Surf Paradise Tropical Vibes'. Perfect for family and friends who are going on a vacation or road trips. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.