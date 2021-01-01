From bumble and bumble

Bumble and Bumble Surf Foam Wash Shampoo and Creme Rinse Conditioner 8.5oz Set

Description

Bumble and Bumble Hair Care Surf Foam Wash Shampoo and Creme Rinse Conditioner - Surf Foam Wash Shampoo: A cleanser for buoyant body and soft, sea-breezy hair texture and extreme volume. This must-have cleanser creates buoyant body and soft, sea-breezy hair texture. A blend of volume-enhancing minerals and softening ingredients helps give hair a nourished, tousled look and feel. This cleanser also works well with healthy hair. Surf Creme Rinse Conditioner: A conditioner for buoyant body and sea-breezy texture that provides volume and conditions. This conditioner for buoyant body and sea-breezy texture provides volume and conditions. A unique blend of volume-enhancing minerals and softening ingredients helps give hair a nourished, tousled look and feel. This conditioner also works well with healthy hair.

