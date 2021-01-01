From billabong
Billabong Surf Check Mini Crop Bikini Top
A classic with a modern feel , the Billabong Surf Check Mini Crop Bikini Top mixes modern style in a traditional silhouette. Crop style swim top in a soft polyamide blend fabrication offers an athletic cut for a sporty beach feel. Feminine square neckline. Thin underband and adjustable over-the-shoulder straps. Hook closure at the back. Bikini bottom not included. Materials: 47% polyamide, 42% polyester, 11% elastane. Hand wash cold, hang to dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 11 in Chest Measurement: 26 in Sleeve Length: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.