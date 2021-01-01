Lucid Comfort Collection SureCool 6in. Firm Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Full Mattress

This Lucid Comfort Collection 6 In. SureCool Memory Foam Mattress with Gel Infusions has a 4 in., high-density foam base with a 2 in. PureFlow ventilated SureCool gel memory foam comfort layer. The 2 in. layer of PureFlow ventilated SureCool memory foam with gel infusions quickly conforms to body weight and position relieving shoulder, neck and back pain by supporting your body's natural curves. The PureFlow ventilated design and SureCool memory foam with gel infusions work to improve breathability and temperature. The 4 in. high density foam base makes this a great choice for children or people searching for a firm mattress that will provide correct back support.