From christy
Christy - Supreme Terry Bath Mat - Silver
Add a touch of luxury to your bathroom with this supreme Hygro bath mat from Christy. With a wonderfully thick 1000gsm, this mat is soft to the touch and made from 100% combed cotton. In a chic pale grey/silver, it has a ridge design along the centre and there are complementing towelling ranges also available from the brand. Key features: * Material: 100% combed cotton * Dimensions: 50x90cm * Weight: 1000gsm * Fabulously fluffy pale gray/silver mat * Ridge design along the center * More fluffy toweling designs available from Christy