For lovers of all things Great design for Mother Thyrotoxic Myopathy support, Thyrotoxic Myopathy Niece, Thyrotoxic Myopathy nephew, Thyrotoxic Myopathy son, Thyrotoxic Myopathy daughter, Thyrotoxic Myopathy baby, K12Thyrotoxic Myopathy Mother, Thyrotoxic 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.