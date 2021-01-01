Myasthenia Gravis Family Awareness Daughter Wings Support Ri Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Daughter Myasthenia Gravis support, Myasthenia Gravis Niece, Myasthenia Gravis nephew, Myasthenia Gravis son, Myasthenia Gravis daughter, Myasthenia Gravis baby, K12Myasthenia Gravis Daughter, Myasthenia Gravis Gi 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.