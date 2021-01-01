Zinus 10" Support Plus Hybrid Mattress - Full

Advertisement
How much support you need from your mattress is probably just as subjective as how you like your eggs cooked! For those who find comfort in a firm bed with a soft quilted top microfiber cover, we developed our Support Plus Extra Firm Hybrid Mattress. Densely packed with firmer pocketed springs than our other mattresses, it provides extra support and rigidity, making it ideally suited for stomach sleepers, plus-sized individuals, and firm mattress lovers of course! Not only do our revolutionary independent pocket springs hug your every curve for pressure-relief, but they also work to keep motion from a sleeping partner away from your side of the bed. Cozy, Certi-PUR US certified foams complete the top layer for the right touch of softness. And yes, even this ultra-firm bed is expertly compressed and packed into a box, so setup is worry-free, much like the 10 year warranty you get with your purchase! Fortunately for you, unlike the challenges involved in perfecting your eggs, we’ve perfected our mattress technology – so all you need to do is lay on this one to enjoy its many benefits. Size: Full.