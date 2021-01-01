adidas Originals Superstar Track Top

Your street game is on point in this adidas Originals SST Track Top! Contrast piping lines shoulders and pockets for a fashionable pop of color to this bomber jacket. Three-stripes detail extends from shoulders to cuffs for a bold and iconic flair. Cutaway collar. Long raglan sleeves with banded cuffs. Full front zipper closure. Trefoil logo at upper left chest. Banded hem. 87% polyester, 13% cotton. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size LG. Please note that measurements may vary by size.