TULA Skincare Supersize Protect Glow Daily Sunscreen SPF 30 Gel 3.3 fl. oz.

TULA Skincare's Supersize Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30 provides daily UVA/UVB protection against pollution and blue light. Powered by probiotic extracts and wild butterfly ginger root, this non-greasy formula locks in moisture, protects the skin indoors and outdoors and won’t clog pores or leave a white cast.Key Ingredients:Probiotic Extracts: help lock in moisture and soothe the appearance of inflammation Pineapple & Papaya: help promote even skin toneWild Butterfly Ginger Root: helps protect against blue lightKey Benefits:Protects against damaging effects of blue light and pollutionLeaves a subtle glow that wears well under makeup or on its ownNo white cast residue, non-greasyNon-comedogenic formula won’t clog poresIdeal for indoor and outdoor useReef-safeDoes not contain live cultures.