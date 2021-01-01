From buckle-down
Buckle-Down Superman Flyer Dog Toy
Advertisement
Let your furry friend show off his super powers with this Superman Octagon Flyer Dog Toy from Buckle-Down. This fetch toy is made of high-density polyester and features the Man of Steel. It also includes four squeakers to keep your paw-tner occupied and is a great alternative to plastic frisbees. Whether he is hanging out with the Justice League or patrolling the streets of Metropolis, your little superhero will love playing with Buckle-Down Superman Octagon Flyer Dog Toy.