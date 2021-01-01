From crover
Superman Emblem Luxury Fleece Throw Blanket
Features:Superman Emblem collectionSupersoft and made to keep you cozy and warm wrappedSewn edgesMachine wash by cold waterDo not bleach and tumble dry lowSize: ThrowColor: BlueMaterial: FleeceMaterial Details: 100% PolyesterStain Resistant: NoTechnique: KnittedStyle: Modern & ContemporaryHeated: NoElectric: Power Source: Control Type: Dual Controllers: Auto Shutoff Function: Auto Shutoff Time: Wattage: Voltage: Embroidered : NoCleaning Method: Machine WashDrying Method: Tumble dryFill Material: PolyesterType of Bird Feathers: Reversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Material: Reverse Side Pattern: Life Stage: KidCountry of Origin: ChinaWearable: NoThermal: NoPlush: NoLicensed Product: YesLicensed Product Category: Entertainment/CharactersSports League Name: Entertainment Studio: DC ComicsMovie / Show Series Name: Justice League (All Characters)Character Name: Justice League - SupermanCorporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:NOMITE Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Responsible Wool Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 50Overall Length - Top to Bottom: 60Fringe Length: Overall Product Weight: 0.8Assembly:Warranty: