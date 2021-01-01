Superhero White Beard - Crusader and Guardian Premium T-Shirt

This Super Hero does not wear a mask or protective cape, play with toys at a party, use coloring books, nor dress up in brand name underwear. This Symbolizes his success. Wear it with pride. He is an action figure fighter and protector who is into arts and crafts for adults. He strives forward where others give up. He is a true warrior. Wear this to support under-achievers. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.