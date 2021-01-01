Purely Elizabeth Superfood Oats - Gluten-Free Oats & Non-GMO Project Verified | 100% Vegan & Packed with Protein & Fiber | APPLE CINNAMON PECAN - 10oz

NUTRIENT-DENSE INGREDIENTS: Made with organic gluten-free oats, flax, quinoa, and amaranth, our Original Superfood Oats create an elevated textured spin on the classic oatmeal bowl. PROTEIN & FIBER PACKED: With 7g of protein and 5g of fiber, each bite packs a powerful punch and a deliciously satisfying flavor. CERTIFIED GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN & NON-GMO: Made with clean and simple ingredients that are free from additives and genetically modified organisms. QUICK AND HEALTHY: Ready in minutes! Mix with hot water for a warm breakfast or stir in your favorite nut milk and refrigerate overnight for the perfect overnight oats. THE PURELY PROMISE : When you eat better, you feel better. It’s that simple. That's why Purely Elizabeth uses superfoods with vibrant flavors and rich textures to create delicious foods to help you thrive on your wellness journey.