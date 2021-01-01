The Honest Kitchen Superfood Cod Crisps Cod & Strawberry Dehydrated Dog Treats, 3-oz bag

The ingredients in your dog’s treats don’t have to be complicated, so feed her the simple nutrition from The Honest Kitchen Superfood Cod Crisps Cod & Strawberry Treats. These all-natural rewards are crafted with just two ingredients, cod and strawberries, and are dehydrated to help lock in nutrition and flavor. They are naturally packed with antioxidants, healthy omegas and lean protein and have an irresistible crispy texture. And you can feel extra good knowing that they are completely free from GMOs, artificial preservatives, grains and fillers!