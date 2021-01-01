From purina beneful
Purina Beneful Superfood Blend Variety Pack Wet Dog Food, 9-oz tub, case of 12
Treat your best friend to a beneficial meal from Purina’s Beneful Superfood Blend Variety Pack! This pack contains three tasty wet dog food recipes—Beef & Salmon in Sauce, Lamb & Trout in Sauce and Chicken & Oceanfish in Sauce. Each recipe offers your dog 100% complete and balanced nutrition with two high-quality sources of protein along with a blend of superfoods including grains, vegetables and fruits. It’s rich in antioxidants to encourage a healthy immune system and each protein-rich bite will nourish your dog’s body with omega-6 fatty acids to help promote healthy skin and a shiny, lustrous coat. And without those not-so-desirable ingredients like artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, you can feel good feeding your furry friend Purina Beneful!