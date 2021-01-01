Plant Apothecary Superfacial Organic, Superlight Oil Moisturizer

Superfacial Organic, Superlight Oil Moisturizer - Plant Apothecary's Superfacial Organic, Superlight Moisturizer for oily and acne-prone skin types is an incredibly lightweight, quickly absorbing, protective serum for deep moisturization - without oily shine. Antibacterial and soothing white tea seed oil, astringent hazelnut oil and antioxidant-loaded pomegranate oil give deep hydration, while discouraging your skin from overproducing oil. And with healing sea buckthorn, restorative juniper and geranium oils in the mix too, it's the perfect food for oily and acne-prone skin. - Superfacial Organic, Superlight Oil Moisturizer