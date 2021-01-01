Youth To The People Superclay Purify + Clear Power Mask with Niacinamide 2.0 oz/ 60 mL

A powerful clarifying treatment with niacinamide that actively clears the complexion, visibly reduces pores, and helps even skin tone. Skin Type: Normal, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Pores, Acne and Blemishes, and OilinessFormulation: MaskHighlighted Ingredients:- Volcanic, White, and French-Green Clays: Absorb excess oil while diminishing the look of impurities on the skin- 2% Niacinamide: Improves skin clarity and visibly tightens pores while supporting skin's moisture barrier- BHA: Helps visibly unclog and keep pores clear. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.