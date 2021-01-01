Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Oil, One Size , Multiple Colors

Which skin type is it good for?â Normalâ Combinationâ Dryâ SensitiveWhat it is:An ultra-enriched, flash-absorbing face oil packed with rare super berry antioxidants that leaves skin velvety soft, hydrated, and glowing. Solutions for:- Dryness - Dullness and uneven texture- Uneven skin toneIf you want to know moreâ¦ Maqui, the most antioxidant-dense fruit in the world, is combined with aÃ§aÃ­ and goji, creating a potent antioxidant elixir. Intensely hydrating prickly pear and squalane oil lock in moisture with the help of omega fatty acids and high levels of vitamin C. The perfected balance of jojoba and sunflower oil illuminate and revive dehydrated skin without weighing it down. What else you need to know:Makeup tips: mix one drop of oil into your foundation for a subtle all-day glow and hydrating boost of antioxidants. Skip out on your face primer before makeup, use this face oil instead. The fast-absorbing formula perfectly preps your skin for makeup application. Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure we've checked that this brand's product is made without the ingredients you told us you'd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, Triclosan, Triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.Suggested Usage:-After cleansing, apply two to five drops of oil into hands.-Rub together and press into skin.-Use day and night. -Size:1 oz/ 30 mLIngredients: -Maqui: A free radical eliminator; helps fight the signs of aging.-Acai: Antioxidant-rich; contains omega 3, 6, and 9 for collagen support; revives dull, dry skin.-Prickly Pear: Supports cell renewal while reducing redness and hyperpigmentation; hydrates.-Sunflower/Jojoba Blend: Ultra-hydrating, nutrient-rich oil packed with antioxidants and fatty acids. Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Dicapryl Carbonate, Simmondsia Chineses (Jojoba)Seed Oil*, Opuntia Tuna Extract(Prickly Pear), Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Extract (Acai), LyciumBarbarum (Goji) Extract, Aristotelia Chilensis (Maqui) Fruit Extract, And Moringa Oleifera LeafExtract , Squalane Olive, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E), Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil*, LinumUsitatissimum (Flaxseed) Oil*, Borago Officinalis (Borage) Oil*, Rosa Canina (Rosehip) FruitOil*, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil*, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Seed Oil*,Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil*, Natural Fragrance. *Certified Organic.