Slip into an indulgently soft bed that's as comfy as your favorite worn-in T-shirt. Made from 300 thread count soft fabric for natural stretch and coziness, this matching sheet set delivers the ultimate. Our standard sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fully elasticized fitted sheet, and one/two pillowcases. Balancing lightweight feel and cozy warmth for year-round use and decorating your bedroom in a unified style. It’s a perfect pick for any slumber-inspiring sleep escape. Besides its elaborate fabric does’t mean complicated care, it is available for machine wash. Subrtex Super Soft 300 Thread Count Cotton Tercel Blend Sheet Set, King, Dark Grey in Gray | SBTQS4K-DG