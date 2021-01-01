From lauren ralph lauren
LAUREN Ralph Lauren Super Smooth Leather Adair 20 Crossbody Small
With just enough space for the essentials, you'll love the LAUREN Ralph Lauren Super Smooth Leather Adair 20 Crossbody Small. Featuring a convertible flap and snap close crossbody bag with interior bill fold, card slots and zippered coin pouch boasting gold tone branding detail center bag and gold-tone crossbody strap. Constructed of leather with a polyurethane trim. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 8 in Depth: 1 1 2 in Height: 4 1 2 in Strap Length: 44 in Strap Drop: 22 in Weight: 14 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.